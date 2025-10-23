Noida police arrest duo over woman harassment in Sector 51

NOIDA: Two men were arrested on Wednesday in Noida for allegedly misbehaving with a woman in her 20s near a hotel in Noida Sector 51, after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media, the police said.

The accused, identified as Mohit Baisoya, 23, and Prince Baisoya, 25, are residents of Morna village that falls under Sector 24 police station. They were apprehended near Hoshiarpur traffic signal in the morning, the police said.

Police said that the accused and the complainant were allegedly known to each other.

Officials said the incident took place on Tuesday as the duo allegedly made some obscene gestures and behaved indecently with the complainant, a resident of Sector 51. The woman recorded the act on her mobile phone and the video clip later went viral on social media.

A purported video clip, surfacing online late at night, shows the accused misbehaving with the woman on a busy stretch. It evoked sharp criticism from social media users and local residents.

The arrests were made with the help of local intelligence and electronic surveillance, by the Sector 49 police as the place of incident falls under its jurisdiction, it added.

“Based on a complaint received, a case has been registered under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 49 police station,” the Noida police said in a statement,

One of the accused, Mohit, also has a criminal past, with a case registered in 2018 at the Sector 24 police station under sections related to rioting, trespass, and criminal intimidation, the police stated.

