Police attached movable and immovable property worth ₹120 crore of Greater Noida-based gangster and scrap metal dealer Ravi Kana, and one of his gang members, police officers said on Saturday. Noida Police attach ₹ 120 crore property of gangster Ravi Kana, aide

The development came after Noida Police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Friday passed a magisterial order in this regard. It was executed on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Kana (a resident of Dadupur village, Greater Noida) along with 15 others, was booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 for allegedly taking tenders from big industrialists at lower than market rates. An FIR was lodged at the Beta 2 police station on January 2.

Over the last month, police have sealed properties worth over ₹200 crore linked to Kana and his gang in the Delhi-NCR region under the Act. The properties include around a dozen vehicles, bank accounts and real estate.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida, SM Khan, of the total properties sealed so far, an order was passed to attach movable and immovable property of Kana, and his gang member Raj Kumar, also a resident of Dadupur, on Friday.

“The order was executed on Saturday under Section 14 (1) of the Gangsters Act. In total, properties amounting to ₹1,205,580,743 (about ₹120.5 crore) of both Kana and Kumar have been attached,” the DCP said.

The Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act allows attaching illegal assets of criminals to choke financial support to organised crime and gangs. Khan termed it as “the biggest ever action taken to attach properties worth such a huge amount in one go, under the Gangster Act in the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate”.

Out of the 16 people booked by the police under the Act, only eight have been arrested so far. The police are yet to nab Kana and seven of his accomplices, including two women.

On January 8, the district court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Kana. He applied for an anticipatory bail but the court rejected it on January 11. Earlier, Kana and three others were also booked by the Noida Police under gang-rape charges following a 25-year-old woman’s complaint.