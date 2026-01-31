The Noida police on Thursday arrested two men from Sector 123 for alleged involvement in a series of mobile phone snatching incidents and seized 23 stolen handsets along with two motorcycles used in the crimes, police said on Friday. Noida police bust mobile snatching racket, seize 23 phones and two bikes

The two were identified as Irshad alias Micchu (27), and Zulfam (26), both residents of Loni, Ghaziabad. Police said Irshad had studied up to Class 5, while Zulfam had studied up to Class 6.

Irshad and Zulfam’s arrests were made by a team from the Sector 113 police station following inputs from local intelligence and electronic surveillance, police said.

Police said two motorcycles — a KTM Duke and a Bajaj Pulsar N250 — both without registration plates, were also seized. “The suspects were involved in multiple mobile phone snatching incidents and were using motorcycles without registration plates to evade identification. Acting on local intelligence and electronic surveillance, the police team arrested them and recovered 23 stolen mobile phones and the two motorcycles,” said DCP (Noida) Yamuna Prasad.

According to police, both the suspects have multiple cases registered against them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The current case was registered earlier this year under Section 317(5) (stolen property) of the BNS at Sector 113 police station against Irshad and Zulfam. Efforts are being made to return the recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners after verification, police said.

In an official statement, police said the arrests were part of an ongoing drive to curb mobile phone snatching and street crimes in the city. “Local intelligence and electronic surveillance played a key role in tracking the suspects. Further investigation is underway to identify additional cases linked to the seized mobile phones,” police said.