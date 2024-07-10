 Noida police issue flood alert to people on Yamuna floodplains, ask them to relocate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida police issue flood alert to people on Yamuna floodplains, ask them to relocate

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jul 11, 2024 05:50 AM IST

According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, the precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of individuals and minimize potential risks associated with flooding

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday issued directives to residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to relocate to higher ground in view of an expected rise in the level of river Yamuna owing to impending heavy rain forecast by the weather department in its catchment areas.

Keeping in mind the floods of last year, Noida police issued the alert on Wednesday, to minimise risk to life. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Keeping in mind the floods of last year, Noida police issued the alert on Wednesday, to minimise risk to life. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for the next two days till July 12 in Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region.

According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, the precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of individuals and minimize potential risks associated with flooding.

“Relocating from vulnerable areas can help prevent casualties and property damage that often accompany severe weather conditions during the monsoon. In view of the inconvenience caused to the general public due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna, as it happened last year, the police are coordinating with other departments concerned to move people and their essentials and livestock away from the floodplains,” said the ADCP.

Several villages of Noida are localed along the Yamuna and they were affected by floods last year after the Yamuna waters breached the danger mark of 200.6 metres at the Okhla barrage on July 13, 2023.

Officials said a total of 2,500 people and 600 livestock animals were successfully rescued from the floodplains in sectors 126, 135, 134, and 136. The affected villages included Raipur Khadar, Asgarpur, Wajidpur, Yakutpur, Safipur, Chuhadpur, Asgarpur, and Bakhtawarpur.

“In order to ensure that last year’s situation does not repeat, the people are being made aware about the alerts issued by the weather department and they have been asked to make arrangements to relocate to safer ground,” said the ADCP.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Noida police issue flood alert to people on Yamuna floodplains, ask them to relocate
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On