Noida police meet RWAs to discuss bolstering security during festive season

Noida police officers met representatives of different residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and other resident organisations to discuss issues and suggest ideas to strengthen security during the ongoing festive season.

While residents asked the police to increase their presence on the road and increase motorcycle patrolling, the police, on their part, asked residents to get their tenants’ antecedents verified and install CCTV cameras in and outside their RWA entrance points. The meeting was presided over by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) central and additional DCP, among other officers, at Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida west.

“The meeting was held to discuss ideas to boost security during the festive season. We noted several issues the residents spoke to us about and will be working to resolve them in a few days,” said Ankur Aggarwal, ADCP central.

“A few days ago, there were two incidents of snatching Greater Noida West within a day. Just two weeks before that, there were several instances of chain snatching as well. Today (Tuesday) in the meeting, we discussed such issues with the police. The meeting was very important and much needed and we urged them to increase the presence of beat policemen as well as increase bike patrolling. They told us that soon the strength of the district police is set to increase and their presence will also increase,” said Manish Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association (NEFOWA).