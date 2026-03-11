Noida police register case after black SUV painted white and red in Film City parking

Noida Bhati, who bought the SUV in January, said that when he asked around, people working near the Film City flyover told him three men on a scooter entered the parking at 2.27am. (HT Photo)

Three unidentified people allegedly defaced a parked SUV in Film City parking in Sector 16A on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said, adding that a case has been registered at Sector 20 police station.

A purported video showing the Hyundai Creta painted red and white was shared on social media.

Police said Nirdosh Bhati, who runs a dairy business in Sector 16 and resides in JJ Colony in Sector 17, bought the SUV on January 20 this year.

Bhati told HT, “At around noon on Sunday, when I went to the Film City parking, I was shocked to find that my brand new SUV, which I bought for ₹15 lakh on January 20, was painted with red and white colour. I parked my vehicle in here on March 6 evening.”

Two empty paint boxes were near the SUV and the suspects also attempted to remove the car’s door seals to paint inside the cabin, he said.

Bhati said that when he asked around, people working near the Film City flyover told him three men on a scooter entered the parking at 2.27am.

“Two were wearing helmets while another had covered his face with a white cloth. They entered through the parking exit and returned using the same exit at around 2.29am. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV, but the main camera installed near my car was turned off and the registration number of their scooter was not visible in any other camera,” Bhati said.

The victim said the paint damage is not covered by the insurance. “I have been given an estimate of ₹2 lakh for a new paint job, but even after that, my car won’t have the same paint quality as before. I don’t even remember having enmity with someone,” said Bhati.

Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Sector 20 said, “A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) charges of mischief causing damage was registered against unidentified suspects at Sector 20 police station and CCTV cameras are being scanned to nab them.”