Noida: Post-mortem house ‘refuses’ to handle body over fees; probe ordered

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Dr Narendra Kumar has ordered a probe into an alleged incident at the Sector 94 post-mortem house in Noida, where a family alleged that the staff refused to handle a body until the required fees was paid, forcing relatives of the deceased to pack the corpse themselves. The purported footage shows a body lying on the ground for a prolonged period in the absence of a stretcher, while relatives are seen arranging a shroud after allegedly being denied assistance by on-duty staff. (HT Photo/Video grab)

The incident came to light after a purported video showing family members wrapping the body on their own at the post-mortem house went viral on social media on Tuesday. The purported footage shows a body lying on the ground for a prolonged period in the absence of a stretcher, while relatives are seen arranging a shroud after allegedly being denied assistance by on-duty staff.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Chipyana village in Greater Noida, who allegedly died by suicide. Police sent the body to the Sector 94 postmortem house for autopsy, where the family reportedly faced the alleged behaviour by on-duty staff.

Officials did not immediately disclose details regarding the time or circumstances of the man’s death.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Kumar, said a detailed inquiry has been ordered. “We have taken cognisance of the video, and the nodal officer of the postmortem house and deputy CMO, Dr Jais Lal, has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a report. Action will be taken against those found guilty,” the CMO said in a statement.

The family alleged that health workers at the post-mortem house demanded ₹3,000 for providing a shroud. When the amount was not paid, staff allegedly refused to touch the body and later placed it on the ground in the open.

The family further alleged that money was also demanded for arranging an ambulance. When this too did not materialise, they were left to manage the body themselves.