Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida records 2 more Covid-19 related deaths, 1 person succumbs in Ghaziabad
noida news

Noida records 2 more Covid-19 related deaths, 1 person succumbs in Ghaziabad

With this, the death toll climbed to 464 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 454 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh health department data.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Relatives of a Covid-19 victim during the cremation, at a crematorium, in Sector 94, in Noida (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times).

Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar while one more person succumbed to the viral disease in adjoining Ghaziabad on Wednesday, official data showed.

With this, the death toll climbed to 464 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 454 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh health department data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 35 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 62,828 while 47 more patients recovered from the disease in the district, the data showed.

Ghaziabad's caseload surged to 55,343 with 26 new cases. As many as 54 patients recovered in a day, it showed.

The overall recoveries increased to 62,054 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 54,448 in Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP dropped to 12,959 from 14,067 on Tuesday and the death toll mounted to 21,516, the data showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people

Official uses fiberglass stick to rescue bear tangled in power pole wires

23-year-old police officer in USA's Arkansas heroically saves baby from chocking

Sakshi Dhoni’s reaction to Deepak Chahar’s new look is going viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP