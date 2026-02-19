Noida: Sec-134 high-rise guards attacked for denying entry to a delivery executive

Three men allegedly attacked two security guards at a high-rise in Noida’s Sector 134 for not letting them enter the society from the wrong site, police on Wednesday said, adding that a case had been registered and teams formed to arrest the suspects. As soon as they association representatives learnt of the incident, they rushed to the spot and took the two guards to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. (Representational image)

Police identified the victims as Yogesh Kumar, who had to get 24 stitches for the injuries on his head, and Rahul (single Name), who suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, around 11:10pm, at JP Kosmos Society and was confirmed by its Apartment Owners Association (AOA).

The society officials said a quick e-commerce delivery executive and his two associates assaulted Kumar with a sharp-edged weapon for “following the society’s rules and preventing wrong-side entry”.

“Kumar, along with three other guards, was deployed at Gate Number 6 of our society, where a quick e-commerce delivery executive along with a pillion rider approached the gate from the wrong side, and asked them to open it,” AOA president Arvind Bhardwaj told HT.

Bhardwaj alleged Kumar asked them to enter from the correct side but the pillion rider, “who appeared to be inebriated, got aggressive and verbally abused them”.

At first, following a brief argument with the guards, the two threatened them and left. However, they returned around 10 or 15 minutes later with another man and “picked a fight”, added Bhardwaj. “During the altercation, one of them pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Kumar on the head. Another guard, Rahul, also sustained head injuries.”

As soon as they association representatives learnt of the incident, they rushed to the spot and took the two guards to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

The AOA later filed a police complaint. “We have registered a case of voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a team has been formed to nab the suspects,” said Amit Kumar Khari, station house officer, expressway police station.

Police said that, as of now, they only have the mobile number of one suspect, the delivery executive. “We are tracing the suspect and his two using electronic surveillance as well,” the SHO added.