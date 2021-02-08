Noida sees first body donation to govt institute

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district on Monday saw its first cadaver donation to any government institute, with doctors calling it “momentous”. Ram Khiloni Agarwal, a 72-year-old retired irrigation engineer from Sikandrabad district who died at a private hospital in Noida on February 5, wished his body be donated for medical purposes.

Agarwal’s cadaver – called the first teacher for medical students – was brought to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, from his residence in a hearse van following rituals held by the family, doctors said.

“It is the first ever cadaver that we received through donation, and it will help our first year MBBS students to understand the human body and give a hands-on experience of anatomy,” said Dr RK Gupta, director, GIMS.

The doctors said that the body will be embalmed and preserved for five years.

According to Dr Ranjana Verma, head, anatomy department at GIMS, the cadaver was received through an NGO , with which the donor had pledged to give his body for science.

“There is a shortage of cadaver and we often receive it from other medical institutes like AIIMS that helps the new medical institutes. This is the first time that we have received through donation. It is a momentous for our college,” said Verma.

She said that though GIMS is not able to maintain the cadaver to student ratio which is four cadaver for 100 students, more awareness is required to encourage people to take such pledge. On Monday, upon receiving the cadaver, the students of GIMS expressed their gratitude to the family through writings and letters, the doctors said.

“Due to traditions of different cultures, it is often difficult for people to take such a pledge to donate their bodies for such a higher purpose. Though people are coming forward,” Verma said, adding that GIMS will soon start pledge forms for cadaver donation.

“We will upload body donation form and information regarding body donation on GIMS website in near future,” said Verma.