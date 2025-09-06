Noida set to open Waste to Wonder Park on Sept 25

In a first of its kind, the Noida authority is likely to throw open a ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ in Sector 94, said officials. Noida authority is likely to open the city's one of its kind Waste to Wonder Park for the public. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

Officially named as Noida Jungle Trail, the park is set to be inaugurated on September 25, coinciding with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the city.

Based on the model of Delhi’s popular Waste-to-Wonder and Bharat Darshan Parks, the park will be spread across 18.3 acres at Noida-Delhi-Faridabad border along Yamuna.

The park will include around 800 sculptures of animals, birds, and dinosaurs, made of over 500 tonnes of iron scrap and plastic waste.

The authority has spent nearly ₹15 crore for the project which will be designed around a 4D concept.

“The country’s first park made of waste is ready. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been invited to throw it open for the public. Once opened, we will develop the adventure services for the visitors,” said Lokesh M, Noida Authority CEO.

The park will be divided into three distinct zones. The first, spread over four acres, will house an entry plaza, parking for 300 vehicles, a 1,000-seat amphitheatre, a food court, and an exhibition area. The second zone, spanning 8.8 acres, will recreate diverse habitats including tropical rainforests, deserts, grasslands, and wetlands. The third zone, covering 5.5 acres towards the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, will showcase islands, oceans, temperate forests, and polar regions.

The park will also feature a children’s play area, picnic spot, outdoor seating and lighting, souvenir shops, and a dedicated food court. The authority has also provided two entry points to the park—one from Dalit Prerna Sthal and another from Sector 94 Metro station—for easy public access.

With an entry fee of ₹100 per visitor, the park will be operated and maintained by the company that constructed it.

Officials said the project has been designed in two phases. While the first phase, focused on the park infrastructure and sculptures, is almost complete, the second phase will introduce adventure and recreational activities. These include zip-lining, bungee jumping, trampolines, rope climbing, rock climbing, and zip cycling, among others. Officials have also planned a jungle night safari, making it the first such facility in the NCR. Visitors will be able to explore the safari on battery-operated e-carts.

“The agency engaged to develop the park will collect the entry fee to maintain and expand facilities under the second phase. It will also share part of the profit with the authority,” said a Noida Authority official.

The firm will collect ticket revenue and maintain the premises while sharing a portion of the profits with the Noida Authority.

Officials said the project will provide a leisure destination and also set an example of eco-friendly urban development.