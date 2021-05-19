Noida to take stern action against quacks, rumour mongers

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed the health department to take stern action against self-styled doctors, also known as “quacks”, in rural areas, who are allegedly duping gullible villagers at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 is wreaking havoc in many rural areas. The administration has also decided to book rumour mongers misleading people by spreading fake information through social media networks.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when a 65-year-old man was found allegedly spreading false information about lack of treatment in Gopalgarh village under Jewar block in Greater Noida. Based on reports by the sub-divisional magistrate, who is also the Covid-19 incident commander of the area, the police have lodged a complaint against the man, who they said is the husband of a former pradhan of the village.

District magistrate, Suhas LY, said that he had asked the chief medical officer (CMO) to launch a crackdown against quacks in the district under provisions of the Drugs and Magical Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. “Only enforcement of law can stop their activities. He has also been asked to hold awareness drives in villages. We’ve also received information that these quacks are turning villagers against vaccination, which would increase the immunity level among the people and subsequently hit their business,” he said.

In the Gopalgarh incident, the DM said that the suspect allegedly said that a man had been receiving treatment from a quack under a neem tree in Greater Noida on May 14. “The incident commander in her probe found that the patient had undergone a rapid antigen testing and was provided an oxygen cylinder on May 14. He was also referred for treatment at the local health centre. The suspect said that despite that, the patient continued to take treatment by an unqualified doctor in that area. This is an attempt to taint the image of the government while spreading incorrect information,” he said, and added that the antigen report of that date states that the patient has tested negative for Covid-19. IF HE TESTED NEGATIVE THEN HOW WAS CYLINDER PROVIDED TO HIM??

Dr Deepak Ohri, the CMO, said he has asked officials to launch a crackdown against such fake doctors in their respective areas. “Raiding teams have been formed on a large scale to take necessary action against such quacks and have also been asked to take the help of the concerned police station. They have also been told to issue legal notices to such quacks,” he said.

District commissioner of police, Alok Singh, said that as per the provisions made under the Pandemic Act, the police will take adequate action against such persons. “The in-charge of Jewar primary health centre filed a complaint with the local police on Tuesday. An FIR will be filed against the suspect and under IPC sections 188, 269 and 270, and under sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act,” he said.

When contacted, Dhirendra Singh, the BJP MLA from Jewar assembly constituency, said: “I am keeping a close tab on the testing and vaccination in my area and I appreciate the efforts being undertaken by the district administration,” he said.