Noida: Traffic curbs for UP International Trade Show

The Noida traffic police on Tuesday issued an advisory ahead of the five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) that will commence on Wednesday in Greater Noida, and said that owing to the movement of VIP dignitaries on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and DND Flyway, traffic restrictions will be in place on these routes. The movement of goods vehicles will also be restricted on both the expressway and near the Expo Mart from 7am to 11pm from September 25 to 29. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Additionally, the movement of goods vehicles will also be restricted on both the expressway and near the Expo Mart from 7am to 11pm from September 25 to 29.

For the inauguration, vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are set to arrive at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said: “On Wednesday, VIP dignitaries are expected to arrive in the city and during their movement, there will be traffic diversions on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and routes surrounding the expo mart in Greater Noida.”

All entries to the Noida expressway will be blocked during VIP movement, and traffic will be diverted to internal roads, police said.

The traffic police have asked commuters to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience.

For instance, traffic from Chilla border heading towards Greater Noida via the expressway will be redirected from Sector 14-A Flyover to Golchakkar Chowk in Sector 15, allowing it to proceed along DSC Road.

Similarly, the traffic from DND Flyway towards Greater Noida will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16, proceeding via MP-01 Road and DSC Road.

Traffic from Kalindi Border to Greater Noida via the expressway will be diverted from Mahamaya Flyover toward Sector 37, allowing it to continue via MP-03 Road and DSC Road.

Traffic coming from Agra towards Noida will be guided to the exit at Jewar Toll, from there to Kasba Jewar, via Sabauta Underpass to Khurja Bypass and Jahangirpur.

Traffic from Pari Chowk headed to Noida via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Pari Chowk to Surajpur, allowing them to continue via Greater Noida West.

Traffic police said that emergency vehicles, however, will be allowed to pass during the traffic diversions. Separate vehicle parking arrangements have been made near the venue for VIPs, media personnel, and delegates.