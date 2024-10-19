Noida: Traffic police conduct anti encroachment drive at Atta Market

Noida: Ahead of the festive season, the traffic police on Friday carried out an anti-encroachment drive against unauthorised parked vehicles, and vendors in a 250-metre stretch between Atta market and Atta Peer in Noida, said officials, adding that it aimed to streamline traffic during peak hours. The nearest car park is Sector 18 multilevel and Botanical Garden parking. But both of them are two to three kilometres from the Atta Market. For five to 10 minutes of work, we are often forced to park on the roadside, said an Atta market visitor. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The drive followed multiple complaints regarding roadside vendors’ encroachments and unauthorised parking, said Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida (traffic).

“A team of traffic police officers cleared the encroachment, and the vendors were advised to avoid encroaching the road. If someone is found encroaching the road again, strict action would be taken,” the DCP said.

To be sure, Captain Vijyant Thapar Marg separates Atta Market in Sector 27 from Sector 18 Market, with shops located on both sides and a footpath for pedestrians. However, vendors and hawkers often set up stalls on and beyond the footpath, to sell various items such as garments, shoes, sandals, mobile phone covers, laminated glass, and doormats.

Commuters say the stretch, particularly near the Sector 18 Metro station, turns difficult to navigate during the evening hours. The situation exacerbates due to electric and paddle rickshaws parked near the entrance of the station on both sides. Additionally, illegal parking slows down the traffic.

“There is no parking facility in Atta Market and in nearby areas. The nearest car park is Sector 18 multilevel and Botanical Garden parking. But both of them are two to three kilometres from the Atta Market. For five to 10 minutes of work, we are often forced to park on the roadside,” said Akash Jain, a visitor at Atta market.

CB Jha, president, Atta Market association, said it is one of the oldest markets in Noida, famous for its wide range of shops dealing in various goods and services. “There are nearly 700 shops in this market. Every day, scores of shoppers visit it. However, a number of hawkers and vendors also illegally occupy the one left lane of the road, causing inconvenience to commuters and shoppers. Police often conduct anti-encroachment drives but these vendors return in a few days,” he said.