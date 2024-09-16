Noida: Treatment plant and wetland come up in Sector 54 to transform ecosystem

A new tertiary treatment plant (TTP) and a state-of-the-art wetland have been set up at the Sector 54 sewage treatment plant complex, with an aim to ensure sustainable water management and environmental restoration, said officials of the Noida authority on Monday. The TTP, with a capacity of 54MLD (million litres per day), is designed to improve water quality by significantly reducing turbidity and controlling pollutants such as total suspended solids (TSS) and faecal coliform, adhering to stringent environmental standards. (HT Photo)

The project has been executed under the stringent guidelines of National Green Tribunal, said officials.

To be sure, a TTP is an advanced wastewater treatment facility that follows primary and secondary treatment processes. Its primary goal is to further improve the quality of water by removing residual impurities and pollutants that remain after the initial stages of treatment.

The TTP, with a capacity of 54MLD (million litres per day), is designed to improve water quality by significantly reducing turbidity and controlling pollutants such as total suspended solids (TSS) and faecal coliform, adhering to stringent environmental standards.

The newly wetland, constructed adjacent to TTP, is spread over across 2.5 acres and has a storage capacity of 15,000 cubic metres. It is set to utilise around 20-22MLD of treated water daily, said authority officials.

“The establishment of the TTP in the sector is a crucial step towards enhancing water quality and ensuring sustainable urban growth. With advanced fibre disc technology, we can now significantly reduce pollutants and ensure that treated water meets the highest environmental standards, aligning with our goal of eco-friendly water management,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

“With the commissioning of the TTP, water quality standards such as chemical oxygen demand (COD) and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) will be more stringently controlled, complying with both ecosystem needs and the NGT guidelines. The plant is not only a technical marvel but also a strategic step towards sustainable urban development,” said the CEO.

Officials said the wetland, adjacent to the plant, will play a pivotal role in improving local water table, enhancing biodiversity by providing a natural habitat for migratory birds, and enriching the ecosystem with its robust water filtration capabilities.

Apart from ecological benefits, it will serve as a hands-on field study site for students pursuing higher technical education, offering insights into water treatment technologies and ecosystem management, they said.

“The newly developed wetland is not just an environmental asset, but a vital resource for biodiversity. By improving the underground water table and providing a habitat for migratory birds and wildlife, the wetland strengthens our ecosystem. It also stands as an educational hub for students to understand the intersection of nature and technology,” Lokesh M said.

Residents are optimistic about the long-term benefits of the TTP and wetland. “It is encouraging to see modern solutions for water treatment and the move will surely make surroundings cleaner, besides improving groundwater levels. The wetland has added a beautiful green space to the sector,” said Anil Verma, a resident.

