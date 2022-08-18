Noida twin towers: Planting of explosives over in one high-rise, work underway at second
The demolition company that is in the process of fixing explosives in the 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A, completed the process in one of the towers—Ceyanne—on Wednesday.
Following the Supreme Court hearing on August 12, charging, or fixing of explosives, was started on August 13. The 103-metre-tall twin towers—Apex and Ceyanne—are scheduled to be demolished on August 28. The demolition company, Edifice Engineering, needs 15 days to complete the charging process before the demolition. In the first five days, the smaller of the two towers, Ceyanne, was completely fixed with explosives, said sources.
The demolition team will now switch to Apex, the taller of the two towers and start work on the 24th and 22nd floors. It is expected that the entire charging process will be completed by August 26, after which checking and connecting of the shock tubes will start.
“Apex tower is taller and will take more time. Additionally, as we go lower, heavier charging and more explosives are required. So, while the upper floors are planted with the explosives in quick time, charging of the lower floors will take more time, especially basement 1, ground and first floors,” said Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering.
Mehta added that according to the plan, nearly every alternate floor is either a primary or secondary blast floor where explosives are being fixed. Basement 1 and ground are primary blast floors where maximum explosives will be used and will each take over a day to charge.
Apex tower has 32 constructed floors while Ceyanne has 29 floors.
Meanwhile, the traffic police nearly finalised the traffic management plan for the day of the blast. This also includes the closure of traffic movement along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the diversion routes for half an hour.
Officials said that according to the tentative plan, the expressway may be completely closed between Mahamaya flyover near Sector 37 and Pari Chowk, including the service lanes.
“The demolition company has informed us that the blast will take only a few seconds and the dust cloud will be cleared within a few minutes. For safety reasons, we will take some buffer time as well. However, shutting the expressway for a longer duration will create a huge traffic bottleneck. The entire closure of the expressway will not be for more than 30 minutes, while the internal roads can be closed for a little longer. The timings will be finalised in the next couple of days,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).
DCP Saha added that traffic along the expressway will be closed for 15 minutes before the blast and will be opened as soon as the dust settles.
All vehicles will be diverted from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 71 and further towards Phase 2, Parthala Chowk and Kisan Chowk. From Pari Chowk, vehicles will be diverted towards Kisan Chowk and further ahead. Additionally, all main sector roads around the twin towers will also be closed so that no vehicles come closer to the area. Diversions will also be made near Sector 82 and 137 red lights.
Traffic officials will be deployed across all major intersections and roads around Sector 93A and a final traffic plan will be shared two days before the blast, said sources.
-
Gallery dedicated to freedom fighters from AMU opens
Prof Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, Aligarh Muslim University inaugurated a permanent gallery at the Maulana Azad Library featuring rare photographs and writings of prominent AMU alumni who played seminal role in propelling the freedom struggle of India. AMU librarian Prof Nishat Fatima said, “Focus has been particularly on women freedom fighters such as Begum Nishautunnisa Mohani and Begum Khurshid Khwaja who fought with true spirit and undaunted courage and faced hardships to earn us freedom.”
-
HCBA felicitates senior lawyers with over 50 years of practice
The senior advocates of Allahabad High Court, who have completed their 50 years of law practice, were felicitated at the Amrit Mahotsav Samman, organised by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association. The event was organised at the Library hall on the occasion of completion of 75 years of Independence on Monday. While felicitating the senior lawyers, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Rajesh Bindal presented mementos to them.
-
‘Too good to be true’: Rohingya migrants’ hopes hit a dead-end
Nearly 350 members of 55 Rohingya Muslim families live on the banks of the Yamuna in south-east Delhi's Madanpur Khadar. Local fishermen, fruit sellers, and the priests who live near the settlement, call them Bangladeshis and some even call them Muslims from China. Most of them who saw a news clip about a government's announcement that Rohingya refugees will be given flats, basic amenities and security said “it was too good to be true”.
-
Ganga rising at an alarming rate in Kashi, admn sounds alert
With the water level of the Ganga rising at the rate of 6 centimetres per hour, the district administration here in Varanasi have sounded high alert and have imposed restrictions on boating and other activities on the banks of the river. Also, in view of the increasing water level, the Ganga Sewa Nidhi has decided to carry out Ganga arti at the elevated level. The alarming mark of the river is at 70.26 metres.
-
Youth held while trying to take degree on forged marksheet copy
PRAYAGRAJ: A youth was caught when he tried to take a degree on the basis of a fake marksheet from the examination controller's office at Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University on Wednesday. According to reports, a youth reached the examination controller office of UPRTOU on Wednesday afternoon and submitted an application with a copy of marksheet of MA English for taking degree.
