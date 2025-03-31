Noida: Two held for robbing people by offering lift

Noida: Two men, who allegedly robbed people after offering them a lift in Noida, were arrested on Sunday following a brief gunfight, said police, adding that a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, five cell phones, and a country-made pistol were seized from their possession. Police identified the suspects as Rahul Kumar, originally from Mainpuri, and Manish Kumar, from Madhubani, Bihar. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as Rahul Kumar, originally from Mainpuri, and Manish Kumar, from Madhubani, Bihar, both residing in a rented accommodation in Noida, Phase 2 area.

“Following a tip-off on Sunday morning, a police team was checking near Sector 140, and a WagonR without a number plate was spotted. When it was flagged down, the suspects accelerated and moved towards an isolated place. On being surrounded, Manish alighted the vehicle and managed to flee while Rahul opened fire at police. In retaliatory fire, he sustained a bullet injury to his leg. Manish was also held following a search,” said deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

“The injured was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is stable. Investigation revealed that they were involved in robbing people after offering them a lift,” the DCP added.

The DCP said the suspects used to offer a lift to people, take them to an isolated place, and rob them by threatening them with firearms. “Similarly, on March 27, they offered a lift to a Noida resident and robbed his mobile phone and cash in Sector 142 locality. Following his complaint, a case under section 303(2) (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 142 police station, and a team was formed to nab the suspects,” the officer added.

Police said suspect Rahul was the mastermind, and seven cases of the Arms Act, theft, cheating, assault, and causing death by negligence were registered against him at various police stations in Noida, and rest of Uttar Pradesh.