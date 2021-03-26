Noida: Two of gang duping people on pretext of MBBS admissions nabbed

Noida: Two persons were arrested by the Noida police on Thursday night for allegedly duping people on the pretext of helping them with MBBS admissions in various universities. Fake letters and visiting cards were recovered from them, said the police.

According to police officials, the matter had come to light nearly a month back, following which two suspects had been nabbed. On March 19, they were taken in police remand for eight days, during which the arrested suspects allegedly revealed the whole operation.

“There are 11 people involved in the case. Based on information obtained from the duo in remand, we nabbed two more people from near the Sector 59 metro station on Thursday,” said assistant commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajneesh Verma.

The suspects arrested Thursday were identified as Sunil Singh and Raj Vikram Singh, from Mahoba district. Police said that Sunil was allegedly a 50% share holder in the entire operation while Raj allegedly often pretended to be an assistant professor in order to dupe victims by taking them on campus tours. They were allegedly running an institution by the name of Guidance club, assuring admission to medical colleges for lower ranked candidates, said officers, adding that another centre was allegedly being run from Sector 63.

“As many as 14 complainants have come forward from different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, etc. The gang took amounts to the tune of ₹60 lakh to help with MBBS admissions. Sunil has invested extensively in the construction of a house using this money. We are working on recovering more money from the suspects and their accomplices while their bank accounts are also being frozen,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

Police officials said that the alleged operation had been going on from Sector 62 for the past six-seven months. However, the criminal history of the suspects goes back to 2008. They said Sunil has gone to jail for a chit fund scam, ATM cloning operations and another MBBS admission scam from Ghaziabad in 2018.

Gang members would allegedly also impersonate lower level staff of colleges and universities to earn the trust of their victims, said the police. A search is on for their accomplices.

Police recovered 134 visiting cards, letter heads of multiple educational institutions, three stethoscopes, clothes, TVs, computers, DVR and 31 stamps of government medical colleges. The suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

Noida police has also urged the public to follow set regulations for admissions and to avoid getting trapped by such criminals.