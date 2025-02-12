Noida: Two retired govt officials duped of 2.87 crore in separate incidents

Two retired government employees were duped of ₹2.87 crore in two separate cases of fraud in the past one month, said officials on Tuesday adding that two separate FIRs have been registered and efforts are underway to recover the money and nab the culprits. In the second incident, 61-year-old retired government official was duped of ₹ 1.79 crore on the pretext of earning a profit in the foreign exchange market, said police. (Representational image)

In the first incident, three members of a family, including a 74-year-old retired employee, his wife, and daughter, were allegedly put under “digital arrest” for five days from February 1 to 5 and duped of ₹1.08 crore, said police on Tuesday, adding that a case was registered at the cybercrime branch police station.

Police said the victim, who did not wish to be identified, is a retired government official and resides with his wife and daughter in Noida.

In his complaint to police, the victim alleged that “on February 1 around 2.40pm, he received a call from an unidentified mobile number, and the caller informed him that his number was about to be blocked for being involved in illegal activities. Later, he was informed that 24 cases were registered against him at a police station in Mumbai.”

Police said the victim was informed that his involvement was found in money laundering and directed him to show identity cards, including his Aadhaar card. “Posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, the suspects told him over a video call that he was under “digital arrest” and sought details of his family,” said Preeti Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, cybercrime.

“The suspects threatened his family with lifetime imprisonment and ordered him to not reveal the incident to anyone. He was also asked to continue the video call,” said Yadav.

“On February 3, a man posing as a judge sent him a fake court order. Later, the suspects made a group video call and directed him to break his fixed deposit (FD) and send the money to them through RTGS,” reads the FIR.

DCP Yadav said, “As per their instruction, the victim transferred the money on February 3. After two days, when he was directed to break the second FD and when he reached the bank , the bank official advised him to approach police.”

Subsequently, the matter was reported to the cybercrime police station, and a case under section 308(2) (extortion), 319(2) (cheating by personation), and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act was registered, said police.

In the second incident, 61-year-old retired government official was duped of ₹1.79 crore on the pretext of earning a profit in the foreign exchange market, said police. A case in this regard was registered at the cybercrime station on Monday.

Police said the victim, Ramesh Kumar, retired from ONGC and resides with his family in Sector 29.

Ranjeet Kumar, station house officer of the cybercrime branch, said in December 2024, Kumar received a friend request from a woman acquaintance. “As Kumar is not a frequent user of Facebook, he shared his mobile number. Later, the woman told him about the foreign exchange market and siphoned off ₹1.79 crore in multiple transactions,” he said.