Noida: UP Board exams begin amid tight security, DM conducts surprise checks

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Examinations 2025 commenced on Monday, with thousands of students arriving at their designated exam centres across Noida and Greater Noida to appear for the exams. To maintain law and order, officials said, additional police forces have been deployed across all examination centres. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A total of 61 examination centres have been set up across Gautam Budh Nagar, where around 41,000 students are appearing for their exams under tight security to prevent exam related malpractices and to curb the activities of “solver gangs” that help students clear the exams dishonestly for a fee, officials informed.

Monday’s exam was conducted in two shifts with Class 10 students appearing for Hindi, elementary Hindi and Class 12 students appearing for military science in the morning shift (8am to 11.15am) and Class 10 students appearing for healthcare and Class 12 students for Hindi and general Hindi in afternoon shift (2pm to 5.15 pm).

District administration, Gautam Budh Nagar, has implemented stringent security measures, including deployment of special task force (STF), CCTV surveillance, and real-time monitoring from a central war room to root out malpractices.

“To ensure smooth and fair conduct of exams, the district administration has implemented stringent measures, including heavy police deployment, CCTV surveillance, and real-time monitoring from a central war room. The exams, which started with the Hindi paper, were conducted in two shifts and will continue until March 22,” said Dharamveer Singh, district inspector of schools (DIOS).

Every exam centre has been equipped with CCTV cameras to monitor students and invigilators. Strong rooms have been set up with double-lock iron cupboards to securely store question papers and answer booklets, officials said.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, who has been actively overseeing the examination process, conducted a surprise inspection at Nehru Smarak Inter College, Sakipur, Greater Noida, on Monday. During his visit, DM examined the strong room, security arrangements, and CCTV monitoring systems. Expressing satisfaction with the preparations, DM emphasized the administration’s commitment to maintaining transparency.

“Our focus is on ensuring a fair and peaceful examination process. The entire district is under strict monitoring and any malpractice will be dealt with severely,” said Verma.

“At the district-level war room, officials are monitoring live feeds from all 61 centres to detect any irregularities. The control room is operational 24/7, and officials have been instructed to respond immediately to any violations,” he said.

“Five mobile surveillance teams have been formed to conduct surprise inspections and at each exam centre, four police personnel are stationed to ensure discipline, while the main collection centre for answer booklets is under round-the-clock armed security,” said Gautam Budh Nagar police in a press statement on Monday.

Even the transport of question paper bundles is being conducted under strict security, with two police personnel accompanying the delivery vehicles to prevent leaks or tampering, said officials.

Students are being frisked before they are allowed to enter the examination hall, officials said.

“The arrangements this year are very strict. Students are being frisked thoroughly before they are allowed to enter the exam hall and every move inside is being recorded through CCTV cameras. The use of electronic gadgets is strictly prohibited and any suspicious activity is being closely monitored,” said an invigilator at Rajkiya Inter College, Noida, Sector 12.

“The first exam went well. The questions were mostly from the syllabus just like our practice papers. Now, I will focus on revising for the next exam”, said Aman Yadav, Class X student, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Another high school student, Anjali Verma, said, “I have been revising for months, focusing on Science and Mathematics. The pressure is real but our teachers have been very supportive. The biggest challenge is managing time during the exams, but I am confident about my preparation”.

An intermediate student, Arun Pratap said, “This year’s board exams feel crucial as they will impact my college admissions. I have been practicing sample papers daily. The exam centre security measures make me a bit nervous, but I appreciate the efforts to ensure a fair exam”.

A total of 54,37,233 students are appearing for UP Board exams 2025 which are being conducted at 8,140 centres across UP.