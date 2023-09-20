News / Cities / Noida News / Noida vegetable vendor thrashed, paraded naked in market for not repaying portion of loan

Noida vegetable vendor thrashed, paraded naked in market for not repaying portion of loan

ByHT News Desk
Sep 20, 2023 11:57 AM IST

According to complaint, the vendor went to repay a portion of loan he took last month for business and requested the lender for more time to repay the remaining

The vegetable vendor has been thrashed and paraded naked in a market in Uttar Pradesh's Noida by two people allegedly for non-payment of a portion of loan. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media where the vendor could be seen forced to strip and step out in the market naked.

The video clip was also shared by Congress' UP branch which claimed the victim is a garlic vendor.(Bloomberg/Representative image)
The video clip was also shared by Congress' UP branch which claimed the victim is a garlic vendor. In the clip, the expletive were heard being hurled at the vendor. He was forced to walk around the market without clothes

The vendor took a loan of 5,600 nearly a month ago and went repay a portion of it on Monday, according top police official. He requested the lender for more time for repaying the remaining amount.

“However, the commission agent (lender) called in his accountant and two labourers to the shop. They held me inside the shop and stripped me of my clothes before assaulting me with sticks and hurling abuses at me," the vendor said in the police complaint, as reported by news agency PTI.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit said FIR has been lodged at the local Phase 2 police station under IPC sections 323, 342, 357, 504, 506 and under Section 66E of the Information Technology Act.

"Sundar Singh, the main accused, and his aide Bhagandas Singh have been arrested. Those absconding will also be nabbed soon and the strictest action taken against them as per law," Dixit said.

