Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 12, 2024 34.25 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 34.44 °C Moderate rain August 14, 2024 32.05 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 28.73 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 34.35 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 30.64 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 28.84 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.78 °C Light rain Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.46 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 27.31 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Noida today, on August 11, 2024, is 30.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.16 °C and 31.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.0 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.With temperatures ranging between 27.16 °C and 31.22 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 146.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

