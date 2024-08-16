 Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on August 16, 2024 here.

The temperature in Noida today, on August 16, 2024, is 32.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.16 °C and 35.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.75 °C and 35.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.16 °C and 35.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Noida today stands at 152.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 17, 2024 34.36 °C Moderate rain
August 18, 2024 33.88 °C Overcast clouds
August 19, 2024 33.75 °C Light rain
August 20, 2024 34.61 °C Light rain
August 21, 2024 29.13 °C Moderate rain
August 22, 2024 29.46 °C Overcast clouds
August 23, 2024 37.02 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.4 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 29.28 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.18 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.78 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 30.11 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain
Delhi 32.92 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Noida weather update on August 16, 2024
Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 16, 2024
Friday, August 16, 2024
