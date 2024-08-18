Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on August 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on August 18, 2024, is 34.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.16 °C and 36.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.3 °C and 37.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.16 °C and 36.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 221.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 19, 2024
|35.71 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 20, 2024
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|30.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|33.17 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|32.88 °C
|Light rain
|August 25, 2024
|31.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|27.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.33 °C
|Moderate rain
