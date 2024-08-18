Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.16 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 19, 2024 35.71 °C Overcast clouds August 20, 2024 34.73 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 27.53 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 30.53 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 33.17 °C Light rain August 24, 2024 32.88 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 31.26 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.16 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.34 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.87 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.69 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.33 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Noida today, on August 18, 2024, is 34.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.16 °C and 36.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:57 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.3 °C and 37.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 28.16 °C and 36.29 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 221.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

