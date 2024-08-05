Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.93 °C, check weather forecast for August 5, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Noida on August 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Noida today, on August 5, 2024, is 30.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.93 °C and 34.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.83 °C and 34.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.93 °C and 34.04 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Noida today stands at 61.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 5, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 6, 2024
|29.87 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|32.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 8, 2024
|25.71 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 9, 2024
|33.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|29.64 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 11, 2024
|25.54 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 12, 2024
|30.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.44 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|26.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.45 °C
|Broken clouds
|Ahmedabad
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|31.9 °C
|Light rain
