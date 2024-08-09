Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.04 °C, check weather forecast for August 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 10, 2024 33.41 °C Light rain August 11, 2024 31.8 °C Moderate rain August 12, 2024 30.43 °C Moderate rain August 13, 2024 33.94 °C Light rain August 14, 2024 35.06 °C Light rain August 15, 2024 29.13 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 28.37 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.32 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.46 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.15 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.66 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Noida today, on August 9, 2024, is 31.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.04 °C and 35.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 07:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.8 °C and 34.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 27.04 °C and 35.41 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 192.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.