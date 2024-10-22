Noida Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.16 °C, check weather forecast for October 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 23, 2024 33.19 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 33.01 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 32.73 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 32.35 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 30.67 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 31.37 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 32.08 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.84 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.53 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.75 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.93 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Noida today, on October 22, 2024, is 30.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.16 °C and 34.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, Noida is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.26 °C and 34.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.With temperatures ranging between 22.16 °C and 34.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Noida today stands at 367.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Noida for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

