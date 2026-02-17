Noida woman duped of ₹24.86 lakh in SIM card upgrade fraud

Noida: A woman was allegedly duped of ₹24.86 lakh by cybercriminals on the pretext of upgrading her SIM card from 4G to 5G in Noida between February 4 and 8, police said on Monday. “The suspect assured her that the service on the SIM card would resume after 24 hours. But when it didn’t until February 8, the victim approached customer support to reissue the SIM card. After SIM became functional, she received bank transaction messages of ₹24.86 lakh (debited from her account).” (Representational image)

The victim in her late 40s, resides with her family in Sector 82, they added.

In their complaint, her husband alleged, “On February 4, my wife received a phone call from an unidentified mobile number and the caller introduced himself as a representative of a telecom company.”

Police said that on the pretext of upgrading the SIM card from 4G to 5G, the suspect directed her to apply for the upgradation through the telecom service provider’s mobile app.

“When the suspect proceeded with an e-SIM application instead of 5G, the woman raised an objection. But the suspect informed her that the e-SIM procedure was essential for 5G upgradation,” said Vijay Rana, SHO, Cybercrime Branch police station.

“The suspect assured her that the service on the SIM card would resume after 24 hours. But when it didn’t until February 8, the victim approached customer support to reissue the SIM card. Later, she received bank transaction messages of ₹24.86 lakh (debited from her account).”

Subsequently, she realised to have been scammed and filed a complaint at the Cybercrime Branch police station.

“A case of cheating and cheating by personation under the BNS and the IT Act was registered, and further investigation is underway,” the SHO added.