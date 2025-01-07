Menu Explore
Noida: Woman eye surgeon sexually harassed by patient, case filed

ByArun Singh, Noida
Jan 07, 2025 07:16 AM IST

Police said the suspect, who identified himself as a lawyer, allegedly started threatening the doctor that he would tarnish her image professionally after she stopped taking his calls

A 30-year-old woman eye surgeon was allegedly being sexually harassed by a 48-year-old man for the past nine months in Noida, said senior police officers on Monday, adding that the doctor finally approached the police on Saturday after the suspect started defaming her professionally.

When the suspect began defaming the doctor professionally on WhatsApp groups, she finally decided to lodge a complain. (Representational image)
Police said the woman, 30, is an ophthalmologist who resides in Noida.

In her complaint to police, she said, “On April 5, 2024, suspect Piyush Dutt Kaushik visited my clinic for treatment as he was suffering from severe left eye conditions with very low vision.”

After conducting the necessary check-ups, the doctor advised him to undergo a surgery. “During one of his checkups, Kaushik passed lewd comments at her in front of a staff nurse,” said a police officer, who is part of the investigation, adding that later, the doctor revealed that incident to her parents. But fearing social defamation, she did not approach police.

The doctor alleged that since then, Kaushik started harassing her. “He started calling me frequently at odd hours. Considering him a patient, I answered his calls but noticed his persistent attempts to engage in unrelated personal conversations,” she said in the FIR.

Police said the suspect, who identified himself as a lawyer, allegedly started threatening the doctor that he would tarnish her image professionally after she stopped taking his calls and blocked him. “When Kaushik started defaming the doctor professionally on WhatsApp groups, she finally decided to lodge a complaint,” said the officer.

“On the complaint by the victim, a case under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 39 police station on Saturday night, and further investigation is underway,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

