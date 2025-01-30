Noida woman feeding stray dogs alleges assault by residents, say cops foisted case on her

A young animal activist has alleged that she was assaulted and molested by a mob of over 150 people while feeding stray dogs at Kosmos Society in Jaypee Wishtown in Noida’s Sector 134. But belying the police’s version that there was no mob violence, a slew of videos appeared on X, in which a huge crowd could be purportedly seen and heard creating a ruckus and hitting the police vehicle repeatedly even as the police tried to pacify them. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at RWA Community Centre in Sector 56 on Wednesday, she further alleged that Instead of receiving protection, she and her team were arrested by the police and raised concerns about women safety in the district.

The activist, Tamanna Grover, claimed that on Sunday, the Republic Day, she was feeding dogs in an area “designated” as a feeding spot for community dogs by the apartment owners’ association (AOA when a violent crowd surrounded and ”manhandled” her and her NGO colleagues.

However, Noida police have refuted her claims, and said no such attack has taken place. They said Grover was booked for allegedly slapping a resident over an argument regarding feeding strays.

Police said residents have long been complaining about the stray menace and demanding legal action against her for allegedly feeding dogs beyond the approved area.

Police claimed that Grover was repeatedly asked to feed the dogs only at the designated feeding points, but she allegedly continued to feed them in areas beyond those points, inconveniencing residents.

“An argument broke on the evening of January 26 when residents requested her to shift her feeding location. During the altercation, she allegedly slapped AOA member Rahul Kumar. While a crowd did gather, there is no evidence of a mob attack or physical assault on Grover,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer, Expressway.

“Based on Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Grover and three others—Sanjay Dhingra, Amit, and Akash—under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Grover has also submitted a complaint, which is being reviewed,” said the SHO.

According to residents of Kosmos Society, they have been living with the stray dog menace since the past five years and despite several altercations with dog feeders, nothing was done to address the issue, they alleged. Grover feeds dogs in basement as well as vehicle parking space, residents claimed.

They said Grover’s actions have led to multiple incidents of dog attacks on residents.

“A weekly market is set up at our society every Sunday, and despite requests, Grover brought her van to feed dogs in an area where commuters and residents faced difficulties. Residents requested her to relocate but she didn’t pay any heed. An argument ensued subsequently, during which she slapped a resident, who is also an AOA member,” said Sunil Bharadwaj, AOA representative.

“A crowd gathered after some unidentified men accompanying Grover started arguing that they would feed dogs inside parks next. However, no mob attack took place. We have video evidence,” he claimed.

Grover and her supporters said her arrest was unjust and that she was the real victim in the whole matter.

“This was a planned attack, not a spontaneous act of anger. Feeding strays has been a routine here for four years, and all the dogs are sterilized and vaccinated. Why were we treated like criminals instead of being protected?” Grover said.

NGO People For Animals (PFA) trustee, Jayanthi Iyengar, who is supporting Grover, condemned the police action. “It is appalling that the police filed an FIR against Grover without proper investigation. No action was taken against the mob that attacked her or the residents who incited violence through inflammatory WhatsApp messages,” she said.