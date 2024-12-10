Noida: Woman visiting weekly market electrocuted to death

Noida: A 42-year-old woman died of electrocution after coming in contact with an exposed wire in a weekly market in Sector 56, Noida on Sunday night, and her son who tried to save his unconscious mother sustained injuries, police said. The weekly market, like the one where the incident took place costing the woman her life, is organised in various places close to residential sectors in Noida where thousands of people visit. (Representational image (HT Archive) )

The deceased was identified as Anita Bharadwaj, 42, a resident of Khoda in Ghaziabad, said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 58.

“On Sunday night, Bharadwaj, along with her 22-year-old son Amit Bharadwaj, had gone to a weekly market in Sector 56 (under the jurisdiction of Sector 58 police station). While shopping at 10pm, Anita asked her son to wait for her as she needed to relieve herself. As she got near the boundary wall of a college in search of an isolated place, she came into contact with an exposed electric wire that was providing power to the market,” an official requesting anonymity said.

“After 15 to 20 minutes, when her son went to check on her at the place, he found her lying unconscious. As he touched her, he too sustained an electric shock,” police said.

A shopkeeper who was following Amit Bharadwaj managed to save him after the electric shock.

Locals alerted the police officers stationed nearby who rushed both mother and son to a nearby private hospital. The woman was declared dead and her son is undergoing treatment, the SHO said.

Officers said Amit Bharadwaj is out of danger, and his mother’s post-mortem was conducted on Monday.

The weekly market is organised in various places close to residential sectors in Noida where thousands of people visit.

On Sunday, it was being organised between Sector 55 and 56 and getting electricity supply from a temporary generator. Typically, the shopkeepers tape the joints of the electricity wires, but on Sunday, a wire at the joint was left exposed and it led to the incident, said police.

The generator contractor, who holds the responsibility to supply power in the market, will be booked for negligence after receiving a complaint from grieved family members, police added.