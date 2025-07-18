Noida: 1 held, cars seized after stunt video surfaces online

Noida: Two cars were seized and a 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday over an alleged stunt performed outside a private university in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida, police said, adding he was held after an eight-month-old stunt video circulated on social media. Police said two Noida-registered cars were seen performing the stunt, after which both were seized, and efforts are also underway to nab the Swift driver. (HT Photos/Video grab)

The 20-second video purportedly shows a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno driver drifting the vehicle at a crowded place. Another vehicle, a Maruti Suzuki Swift, is seen in the video behind it. HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

“Taking cognisance of the video, we identified the vehicle owner with the help of electronic surveillance,” said the Knowledge Park Station House Officer.

The suspect was identified as Ritik Singh, a resident of Dadri, Greater Noida

“Investigation found that Singh performed the stunt to upload it on his social media account around eight months ago. Someone circulated it on Wednesday, after which a team was formed to trace him.”

Police said two Noida-registered cars were seen performing the stunt, after which both were seized, and efforts are also underway to nab the Swift driver.

They were booked under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Knowledge Park police station on Thursday, and further investigation is underway.

The Noida traffic police, however, did not issue any challan as the registration number plate was missing behind Baleno in the video clip.