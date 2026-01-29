Noida: 27-year-old man dies after SUV hits his scooter in Sector 47

Noida: A 27-year-old man was killed after the scooter he was driving was allegedly hit by an SUV near the Sector 47 traffic signal in Noida on Wednesday, police said, adding that they have seized the SUV and the driver has been taken into police custody. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Singh, a resident of Sector 45, Noida. He sustained serious injuries in the collision and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead (HT Photos)

According to the police, the SUV, a Toyota Hyryder, being driven by a man in his 20s, allegedly rear-ended the scooter while both the vehicles were travelling in the same direction. “The incident took place at around 6pm and it appears to be a case of over-speeding, or at least the vehicle was being driven at a high speed. This is evident from the nature of the impact,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, Shavya Goyal.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Singh, a resident of Sector 45, Noida. He sustained serious injuries in the collision and was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, police said.

“There was a lot of traffic nearby. We were informed about the accident after a passerby dialled 112,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Noida) Rakesh Pratap Singh.

Police did not disclose the identity of the car driver but said that they were currently treating him as a suspect.

Officials said the car driver was alone in the vehicle, and lived nearby.

“The driver took the injured man to the hospital. Prima facie, it appears that the accident’s impact was on the head. There were no externally visible injuries,” ADCP Goyal added.

Police said inquest proceedings have been completed and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Family members of the deceased were called for further legal action, police said, adding that preliminary findings suggest the incident may be a case of rash driving. “A case of rash driving will most likely be registered in the matter once the post-mortem is done” said ADCP Goyal