Monday, Jan 20, 2025
Noida: 27-year-old murdered after objecting to open drinking by neighbours

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Jan 20, 2025 06:48 AM IST

The men had a fight with Nitin several days ago when they were drinking near his house and he raised an objection.

Two men allegedly beat a 27-year-old man and run a car over him in Loni’s Chirodi on Saturday night, police said. The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a city hospital.

They again had a fight on Saturday at around 8pm, during which the two men beat him up, and Pradeep tried to run him over and hit him with his Wagon-R car before fleeing. (Representational image)
They again had a fight on Saturday at around 8pm, during which the two men beat him up, and Pradeep tried to run him over and hit him with his Wagon-R car before fleeing. (Representational image)

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Nitin Kumar while the accused Anil Kumar and Pradeep Kumar -- both in their late 20s -- are on the run. The three of them are neighbours, residing in Chirodi area of Ghaziabad’s Loni. Police said that the two had a fight with Nitin about a week ago when he objected to drinking alcohol near his house.

Suryabali Maurya, ACP of Loni, said, “They again had a fight on Saturday at around 8pm, during which the two men beat him up, and Pradeep tried to run him over and hit him with his Wagon-R car before fleeing. Nitin later went home and slept. Sunday morning he did not wake up, and his family rushed him to a private hospital. Later, they took him to a higher centre in Timarpur, Delhi, where he was declared dead.”

Nitin’s family then informed the police at around 9.30am on Sunday. “We have registered an FIR for murder against the two suspects. The men had a fight with Nitin several days ago when they were drinking near his house and he raised an objection. Saturday night, another fight ensued and resulted in Nitin’s death. We are investigating the case in detail,” the ACP said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
