 Noida:Car runs over toddler in residential locality, FIR lodged
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noida:Car runs over toddler in residential locality, FIR lodged

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
Jun 30, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Three teams have been formed to nab the suspect, and police are also checking CCTV footage to aid in the investigation

A 19-month-old toddler was critically injured on Friday evening after being run over by a car in Sector 63, Noida, said police on Saturday, adding that the incident occurred around 10 PM and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which later surfaced on social media. The child is currently in a critical condition and under observation at a Noida hospital, police said.

The incident, that occurred at around 10pm, was captured in a nearby CCTV camera, and a video clip purportedly of the same incident was shared on social media. (HT Photo)
The incident, that occurred at around 10pm, was captured in a nearby CCTV camera, and a video clip purportedly of the same incident was shared on social media. It shows the toddler, identified as Anushka, playing with her mother when a Kia Seltos SUV takes a left turn, running over the child. The driver stops, gets out, and helps rush the injured toddler along with her mother to the hospital.

According to police, the driver, identified as Vineet Kumar, a resident of the same locality and an employee at a private firm in Noida, was seen in the footage assisting in taking the injured child to the hospital. The victim’s parents, Ajay Sharma and Rinki Sharma, live in Sector 63, B Block. Ajay, who runs a transport business, hails from Jind, Haryana.

Initially hesitant, the mother conferred with a neighbour and ultimately decided to proceed with the driver to the hospital, said officers aware of the case. The driver was along with another passenger in the car, they added.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

“Police were not informed about the incident on Friday night, and it was only on Saturday morning that we took cognizance of the same after the CCTV video of the incident was shared,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria. The local police immediately contacted the victim’s parents and visited Kailash Hospital in Sector 71, where the toddler was receiving treatments, Katheria added.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspect under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, Katheria said. “Three teams have been formed to nab the suspect, and police are also checking CCTV footage to aid in the investigation,” added the ADCP.

Noida:Car runs over toddler in residential locality, FIR lodged
© 2024 HindustanTimes
