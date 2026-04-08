Noida–Faridabad launch joint initiative on land dispute

Greater Noida: Authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar and Faridabad have initiated a joint exercise to resolve an ongoing land dispute involving villages along the inter-district boundary, with officials agreeing to conduct a fresh survey using modern techniques and submit a report within 15 days, officials said. The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting chaired by Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam and Faridabad additional district magistrate Anjali Shrotriya. (Representative photo)

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting chaired by Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam and Faridabad additional district magistrate Anjali Shrotriya, where revenue officials from both districts, along with representatives of the defence ministry, were present.

The meeting focused on issues related to land mutation and demarcation in villages located along the shared boundary, said officials aware of the developments .

Officials said a joint team comprising revenue staff from both districts will carry out a detailed topographical survey and measurement of the disputed land parcels. The exercise will be conducted using modern surveying methods, to accurately identify and demarcate boundaries.

To support the process, technical assistance and survey teams will also be sought from the Defence Estates Office in New Delhi, they said.

The involvement of defence authorities comes in view of overlapping claims and the need for precise mapping in areas where defence land may be involved, officials said.

During the meeting, officials reviewed existing land records and conducted a preliminary “table-top survey”, examining documents brought by local revenue teams, including lekhpals and other field staff from both districts.

Authorities said the objective of the joint exercise is to arrive at a clear and mutually agreed demarcation, while ensuring that the interests of farmers in the affected villages are protected.

“A coordinated approach is being adopted so that discrepancies in land records and boundary alignment can be resolved in a time-bound manner,” an official familiar with the development said.

The joint team has been asked to complete the survey and submit its findings within 15 days, following which further action will be decided based on the report.