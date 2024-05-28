Noida: Man, posing as courier firm agent, held for picking up cars to extort money from owners

A 25-year-old man based out of Rajasthan was arrested by Noida police on Monday for allegedly making off with a Noida resident’s vehicle by posing as an agent of a reputed logistics firm that she had hired to move her car from Noida to Bengaluru, police said. The suspect made a fake website of a courier service offering to transport cars, he would pick up the cars of his victims for a fee, and a few days later blackmail them for more money to ensure the vehicle’s delivery at its destination. (HT Photo)

According to police, the arrested suspect had made a fake website of a reputed courier service, offering to transport cars from one place to another. He would pick up the cars of his victims for a fee, and a few days later blackmail them for more money to ensure the vehicle’s delivery at its destination. In this way, he extorted several lakhs of rupees from at least a 100 people in the last one-and-a-half years, said police. Police are truying to find out whether the suspect stole some cars and sold them off. According to their investigation, he would demand ₹50,000 from his victims, which most people would agree and pay. Police have found pictures of several cars on his mobile phone and chats with several car owners from all over India. Police are now trying to contact these car owners to know whether they got their cars back or not.

The complaint in this case was registered at the Sector 58 police station on May 17 by a 30-year-old resident of Sector 62, said Amit Kumar, station house officer of the Sector 58 police station.

“The complainant said she wanted to transport her Hyundai i20 from Noida to Bengaluru for which she contacted a relocation agency after obtaining their number from an online search. A person posing as a courier service executive took her car in a truck at a charge of ₹15,000. However, two days later, the person started asking for ₹51,000 more to deliver the car on the pretext of insurance charges, GST charges, border tax charges, and so on. The suspect threatened the complainant to pay else he would not deliver the car,” said SHO Kumar.

Based on the complaint, a first information report was registered and the courier service was contacted.However, it turned out that the website on which the complainant found the executive’s contact number did not belong to the courier service and was fake. “The person with whom the complainant was speaking was not an executive of the courier service. During the investigation, it was found that he had made a fake website resembling the courier website to target people who wanted to shift their cars from one place to another. However, once the vehicle was picked up, he would blackmail the victim into paying more money. The suspect was booked for cheating, forgery of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act,” said the officer.

The suspect was traced using technical and intelligence inputs. “A trap was laid and he was called to Noida Sector 62 where he was arrested. The suspect was identified as Sanjay Singh Rajput, a resident of Pilani, Rajasthan. During interrogation he revealed that he has been doing the fraud for the last one-and-a-half years and usually, he returns the vehicle to the customers after they pay the illegally extorted money,” said the officer.

He added that the police recovered the i20 car and six forged documents that were shown to the customer before making the alleged booking.