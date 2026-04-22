...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Noida: Metro commuters left in lurch amid skywalk delay

The skywalk, meant to seamlessly connect the two stations, has been ready for over a year yet remains closed due to technical issues

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
Advertisement

A 300-metre-long skywalk connecting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)’s Sector 52 metro station with the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC)’s Sector 51 metro station remains non-functional due to pending “finishing touches,” causing persistent inconvenience for thousands of daily commuters.

Commuters said commercial establishments, including restaurants near Sector 51 station, have effectively taken precedence over commuter convenience. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The skywalk, meant to seamlessly connect the two stations, has been ready for over a year yet remains closed due to technical issues.

NMRC, which built the foot overbridge, said they will soon open the facility but did not give a specific date. “An air-conditioned FOB between sectors 51 and 52 has been built but it is yet to open for use because the finishing work is on. Also, a beam coming in way of the FOB has to be demolished before it is opened to the public,” said Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

This has forced thousands of commuters to fend for themselves every day.

“In the absence of this crucial link, people are pushed to use a poorly maintained and dusty 300m stretch that is nothing short of a civic failure. The road is encroached upon by roadside vendors, auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws, leaving barely any space to walk. During rains, the situation becomes worse as the broken stretch gets inundated, turning a routine commute into a daily ordeal,” said Bhoomika Singh, a daily commuter.

“This is not just inconvenience; it is a disaster waiting to happen. The combination of waterlogging, congestion, and lack of proper pathways creates conditions ripe for a stampede,” said Ashwini Singh a college student and daily traveller.

Adding to the chaos is the complete absence of traffic regulation. The space between the two stations have been taken over by auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws, said commuters.

“During peak hours, navigating this stretch becomes nearly impossible. What should have been a seamless interchange between two metro networks has instead become a daily test of endurance,” said Priya Singh an IT professional who uses the Metro.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

traffic regulation skywalk delhi metro
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / Noida: Metro commuters left in lurch amid skywalk delay
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.