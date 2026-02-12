Noida: RWAs flag safety, service concerns to Gautam Budh Nagar administration

GREATER NOIDA: Members of resident associations on Wednesday sought administrative help in densely populated residential pockets that continue to grapple with safety and service-related concerns, during a meeting with Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam and other senior officials at the Sector 119 located office. Officials said that all concerns will be examined, and instructions will be issued to the respective departments wherever required. (HT Archive)

The residents’ representatives raised concerns over mobile snatching incidents to access to government services during a meeting with senior district officials.

According to Noida Highrise Federation members, the discussion focused on improving administrative coordination.

One of the key issues flagged was the recent rise in mobile snatching incidents in the area. “We requested the DM to take special note of the rising mobile snatching incidents and address it. Residents want stronger preventive measures and better policing visibility in vulnerable stretches,” Nikhil Singhal, president, Noida Highrise Federation, told HT.

The Noida Highrise Federation, comprising 100X sectors, with most member societies located in Sectors 116 to 122, also requested the district administration to hold more SIR camps across societies so that residents can complete the process smoothly without having to travel outside their sectors.

Also, the meeting also underlined the need for broader administrative coordination between resident bodies and district officials, said Singhal.

With vertical housing complexes accommodating thousands of families within limited geographic space, federation members said structured engagement with authorities has become essential in faster resolution of civic and safety-related matters.

Gautam Budh Nagar district administration officials said that they were committed to ensuring effective coordination with resident bodies for timely resolution of civic concerns.

Officials said that all concerns will be examined, and instructions will be issued to the respective departments wherever required.

“The delegation was advised to submit a detailed representation outlining all the issues discussed so that the concerned departments can be appropriately directed to examine and take necessary action,” said DM Medha Roopam in a statement.

“Efforts will be made to organise additional SIR camps in residential societies to facilitate smoother participation of residents in the process,” the DM added.

Representatives of apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) from sectors 119 and 120 were also present during the meeting.