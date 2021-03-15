Noida's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 73; 2 fresh cases reported
Noida (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded two new cases of Covid-19 on Monday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,669, official data showed.
The active cases in the district dropped to 73 from 84 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
Another 13 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,505, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients remained at 99.36 per cent, the statistics showed.
Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 1,838 from 1,851 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,94,855 and the death toll reached at 8,748 on Monday, the data showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida set to get warmer as mercury spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad starts testing for Covid at railway station
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man posts objectionable photos of former female ‘friend’ online, nabbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida car jacking: 4 cops sent to police lines for negligence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goons attack staff at Dasna toll plaza, one arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Relief for commuters as Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway at UP Gate opened after 48 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 73; 2 fresh cases reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Techie robbed of SUV in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two more suspects involved in dry fruits scam nabbed from Gurugram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 30K beneficiaries inoculated in GB Nagar in March so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To enhance Covid vaccination coverage, UP directs opening of community health centres for six days a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police arrest 2 with 750 illegal liquor bottles in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Gang robbing passengers on pretext of lift nabbed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar is likely to revise circle rates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Surajpur wetland suffers from industrial pollution as foam seen over stream that feeds lake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox