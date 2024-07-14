Noida:Sector 145 residents protest delay in handing over plots

Noida: The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Noida’s Sector 145 on Sunday staged a protest against the Noida authority and criticised the slow pace of development work, and missing clarity on the timeline for plot transfer in the sector. Residents, during their three-hour protest, alleged that even after eight years of wait a lot of people are affected and despite repeated assurances from the Noida authority the issue continues to persist. (HT Photo)

The residents, during their three-hour protest, alleged that even after eight years of wait a lot of people are affected, and despite repeated assurances from the Noida authority the issue continues to persist.

“We urge the authority to expedite the registrations… we have time and again approached officials but no headway has been made in the matter. Affected buyers have taken huge loans from banks and are staying in rented apartments, plus the authority is imposing huge penalties on us,” RWA president Latsahab Lohia.

In Sector 145, around 2,250 residential plots -- falling under the category of 5% compensation to farmers in lieu of acquired agricultural land -- were registered about eight years ago. The registrations were meant to provide physical possession of plots to families of the affected people. But even after several years, the plots are yet to be handed over to the buyers, causing frustration among the plot owners.

“We will fight for our rights till Lucknow. If needed, we will hold another demonstration along with our farmer brothers and plot owners,” Lohia said.

After a similar demonstration in 2021, officials had assured the plot owners that physical possession of the plots and development of the sector would be done, said RWA’s vice president Subhash Bhati.

“But no concrete work has been done on the ground. Some officials have also shared that there are no legal hurdles in the development of the sector. It is just procedural delay on the part of the authority and the district administration,” he alleged.

The RWA sector 145 on Sunday also wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s office, highlighting the matter and urging immediate action to address the issue.

HT reached out to Noida authority’s CEO Lokesh M, but they did not comment on the matter.