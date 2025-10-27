Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Noida: Truck driver held day after hitting bikers in road crash

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 7:00 AM IST
    By Maria Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    According to officials, the incident occurred near Haldiram crossing when a truck, allegedly being driven at high speed, hit a motorcycle, leaving both the riders Pawan and Shivam, around 17 years old, seriously injured. (HT Photos)
    According to officials, the incident occurred near Haldiram crossing when a truck, allegedly being driven at high speed, hit a motorcycle, leaving both the riders Pawan and Shivam, around 17 years old, seriously injured. (HT Photos)

    A truck driver was arrested after a collision in Noida that injured two motorcycle riders, one of whom later died from his injuries.

    NOIDA: A day after a truck rammed into a motorcycle near Haldiram crossing in the Phase-3 area of Noida, leaving both riders seriously injured, police on Sunday arrested the truck driver who had fled the spot along with the vehicle after the incident on Saturday morning. One of the victims later that day succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, officials said.

    The accused driver, identified as Waseem Shah, 56, originally from Amma Bigaha village in Bihar, and a resident of Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad, was apprehended from Sector 68, Noida on Sunday. The truck involved in the incident was also seized from his possession, police said.

    “Based on manual intelligence and confidential inputs, a police team from Phase-3 traced and arrested the accused driver,” the Noida police said in a statement.

    According to officials, the incident occurred near Haldiram crossing when a truck, allegedly being driven at high speed, hit a motorcycle, leaving both the riders Pawan and Shivam, around 17 years old, seriously injured. Pawan, a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi, succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday, while the other person remains under treatment, police said.

    Police said the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital by local residents. The exact sequence of events — including whether the truck and the bike were coming from opposite directions or if the motorcycle was rear-ended — is yet to be ascertained, officials added. It is also not known whether the two were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

    A case has been registered at Phase-3 police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 281 (rash driving), Section 125(B) (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence).

    • Maria Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Maria Khan

      Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Noida News/Noida: Truck Driver Held Day After Hitting Bikers In Road Crash
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes