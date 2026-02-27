Noida: Victim succumbs to injuries days after Thar rams into e-rickshaw

Days after an SUV allegedly rammed into an e-rickshaw in Noida’s Sector 49, leaving four men critically injured, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries late Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. On Monday around 4 pm, a Mahindra Thar allegedly hit a divider and rammed into an e-rickshaw parked outside a society gate in Noida Sector 49, injuring four e-rickshaw drivers sitting in it. (HT Photos)

Police identified the Thar driver as Pinky Chauhan, 50, a property dealer and a resident of Sector 45. Police said the driver was arrested on Monday after the accident and further investigation is underway.

“Drivers usually park their e-rickshaws outside the society’s gate to pick up passengers. On Monday, when they were sitting inside the e-rickshaw, a Thar crashed into it after its front left wheel broke upon hitting the divider,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49.

All four injured, identified by their single names as Rajesh, Anup, Rakesh and Omprakash, in their early 40s and residents of Barola in Sector 49, were admitted to a private hospital in Sector 49.

“Omprakash, 43, who sustained severe intestine injuries and underwent surgery on Tuesday, died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday night,” said SHO Kumar, adding that Rajesh, who was shifted to another private hospital in Sector 62 late Monday night, is on ventilator support.

The other two who suffered bone fractures were moved by their family members to a hospital in Delhi Safdarjung, while another was taken to his native town for treatment.

Police said Section 106 (causing death by negligence) was added to the FIR registered on charges of rash driving and causing grievous hurt under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 49 police station.