Noida: Woman duped of 65 lakh by man she had met on matrimonial site

Noida: A 26-year-old woman in Noida was allegedly duped of ₹65 lakh by a man she had come into contact through a matrimonial website and also started living together with, police said on Tuesday, adding that he allegedly used her phone to take ₹40 lakh loans and also transferred ₹25 lakh from her savings. The woman alleged that the man blocked bank messages on her phone to prevent her from receiving alerts and raising suspicion. (Representational image)

The woman, originally from Bhopal, works at a multinational firm in Noida.

Police registered a case of cheating and rape under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 58 police station on Monday.

In her police complaint, the woman alleged that she came into contact with the accused in 2024 on the matrimonial alliance site. “After chatting for a while, they met in person. The man claimed he had taken voluntary retirement from a central government job and was planning to start his own business,” said Sector 58 police station’s SHO Amit Kumar.

“They had been residing together at a rented accommodation in Sector 56 for the last nine months. During that time, the man gained access to her phone, transferred her savings of ₹25 lakh, and took multiple loans worth approximately ₹40 lakh using OTPs,” the SHO added.

She alleged that the man blocked bank messages on her phone to prevent her from receiving alerts and raising suspicion. “Around eight to nine days ago, he disappeared without informing her. Unable to reach him and finding his phone switched off, she discovered the fraud after being approached by bank,” the officer said.

“Two teams have been formed to locate the suspect, who had claimed to be a resident of Madhya Pradesh. Efforts are on to identify and nab him,” said Noida’s additional DCP Sumit Shukla.