Now, Noida residents can register their pets through a mobile phone app

Residents can now register their pets through a mobile phone application as the Noida authority is set to launch the digital service on Wednesday.

In March this year, the authority had fixed ₹500 per year as fee to register a pet and asked pet owners to visit the authority office for registration. However, the pet owners did not show any interest in the registration, officials said.

“We realised that the pet owners are not registering their pets manually. Therefore, we have come up with a mobile phone application. Since this process is hassle-free, we hope the pet owners will now comply,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer of the Noida authority.

The app will help the authority compile data on the pets in the city, the officials said, adding that the pet owners will have to download the ‘Noida pet registration’ app and the fee will have to be paid online to the authority.

“A pet owner will have to upload two photographs of the animal and a selfie with the pet to update it in the authority’s records. Similarly, documents such as rabies vaccination certificates will also have to be uploaded,” said another official of the authority, requesting anonymity.

The authority will mention over 150 different breeds of dogs and 100 breeds of cats on the app to enable registration. For now, only registration of dogs and cats is going to be accepted, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority is also evaluating responses of agencies who have shown interest in the dog sterilisation programme, and said that technical and financial bids are going to be examined this week.