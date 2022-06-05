On World Environment Day, Yeida organises tree plantation drive

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) celebrated World Environment Day on Sunday by organising a tree plantation drive at ‘Patrakar Upvan’ park in Sector 29.

The authority planted 500 saplings in the half-acre park located along the Yamuna Expressway, some seven kilometers away from the Noida International Airport project site.

“We initiated a tree plantation drive from the park in Sector 29 on the occasion of World Environment Day. We have also decided to plant 1.35 lakh saplings in the upcoming monsoon season,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida.

Yeida staff along with residents of the area took part in the plantation drive that began at 11am and ended at around 2pm.

Incidentally in 2021, Yeida planted one lakh trees in the monsoon season.

“There is a dire need to plant more trees to protect the ecology. We planted jamun, amla, champa and calliandra varieties at ‘Patrakar Upvan’ to celebrate the day. Two varieties — jamun and amla — are fruit-bearing trees and the remaining varieties are flowering plants that will help in the aesthetics,” said Singh.

“We have decided to plant traditional fruit-bearing trees along the Yamuna Expressway. Also, we have invited citizens to plant a tree each,” said Singh.

Yeida wants to engage interested citizens in plantation drives, said officials.

“It was a good experience to plant a tree on World Environment Day and then take a pledge to take care of it in the future,” said Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida’s Eta 1.