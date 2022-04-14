One dead, 6 injured as cab driver goes berserk in Noida
A 34-year-old man died while six others were injured after an overspeeding cab allegedly hit multiple vehicles near Parthala roundabout in Noida, officials said on Wednesday.
The driver of the cab has been arrested and his medical tests are being carried out to ascertain whether he was under influence of alcohol or drugs.
According to the police, the incident took place around 10:30pm on Tuesday near the busy Parthala market, under Sector 113 police station limits.
“We received a call about the accident from a passerby after which a police team was rushed to the spot. We came to know that a car, which was being driven at a breakneck speed had rammed into several vehicles, following which seven people were injured and taken to the hospital,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.
After investigation, it was found that the cab driver first hit a bike on which three people — driver Himanshu Srivastav, (32), pillion rider Priya (his wife) and their three-year-old son Krishna were travelling, police said.
“After hitting the bike, the cab rammed into an ice cream cart where the vendor, identified as Ranjeet Sarkar, and a pedestrian, identified as Varun Kashyap, were injured. The speeding Ertiga car collided with another four-wheeler in which two more people, identified as Harsh Makkar and Seema, were injured,” said Singh.
“Police teams were formed to nab the suspect who was driving the cab, owned by Mithla taxi service. The accused was identified as Rajnikant, (34), and our team nabbed him a few distance away from the incident,” said Sharad Kant, station in-charge of Sector 113 police station. The accused is a native of Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh and currently resided in Gijhore village in Noida, police added.
The police informed that one of the victims, Himanshu, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
“Himanshu and his family members were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi before he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Based on a complaint filed by his brother Shivanshu, a case has been registered against Rajnikant under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Singh.
Ghaziabad arms supplier held from IGI airport in Delhi
The crime branch of the Ghaziabad police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal arms across western Uttar Pradesh. Raji, who is illiterate was also wanted in connection with cases after illegal arms factories were busted in Muradnagar in September last year. Raji set up two factories in Muradnagar but they were busted last year by the Ghaziabad police and some of his accomplices were nabbed.
Will conduct RT-PCR tests in Ghaziabad schools to confirm cases, say officials
The officials of the district health department said on Wednesday that they will administer RT-PCR tests to students and staff to confirm suspected Covid-19 cases, because while schools have reported several suspected cases recently, only eight cases from seven schools were confirmed till Tuesday. Of the seven schools, one is in Delhi and one in Noida Extension, and all the infected students/staff are residents of Ghaziabad, officials said.
Ex-Punjab DGP SK Sharma appointed Chandigarh Golf Association president
The Chandigarh Golf Association has elected former Punjab director general of police SK Sharma as its new president, while former first-class cricketer Sanjiv DP Azad from Indian Revenue Service will continue to hold the charge of general secretary. CGA is affiliated to Indian Golf Union and Chandigarh Olympic Association. According to Colonel Manvinder Singh, general manager of CGA, Pratap Hoon and Rupinder Singh will work as senior vice-presidents.
Dera Bassi: 27-year-old woman constable commits suicide
A 27-year-old Punjab Police woman constable was found hanging at her house in Haripur Hindua in Dera Bassi on Tuesday evening. Police said the deceased, who was posted at the Punjab DGP office in Chandigarh, left no suicide note. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS 3 held with illicit liquor in Panchkula Panchkula Police recovered 192 bottles of illicit liquor from three youths on Tuesday night. A case has been registered under Excise Act.
Four killed in two road mishaps in Chamba, Kangra
Four people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Chamba and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday. Two members of a family were killed and two seriously injured when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Tunnuhatti in Dalhousie sub division of Chamba district early on Wednesday. The accident took place 23 km from Dalhousie town on the Chamba-Pathankot highway.
