Over 200 housing societies asked to explain STP operations

GREATER NOIDA: Over 200 private housing societies in Greater Noida and Greater Noida West have come under scrutiny for alleged lapses in operating sewage treatment plants (STPs) amid concerns over untreated wastewater discharge and poor reuse practices, officials said on Wednesday. The societies have been asked to respond within a week, failing which on-site inspections will follow, officials said. (HT Photos)

Notices have been issued to 202 builder societies, seeking details on the STP capacity, operational status and reuse of treated water, particularly for horticulture and landscaping purposes, said an official statement.

The societies have been asked to respond within a week, failing which on-site inspections will follow, officials said.

“Societies have been asked to clearly indicate if their STPs are functional and whether treated water is being reused for non-potable purposes such as irrigation”, said chief executive officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar NG, adding that field inspections would be conducted where responses were found inadequate.

Officials said that the focus is on ensuring that sewage generated by housing societies is treated as per norms and not released untreated into drains or open areas. “STPs must be operated in accordance with prescribed capacity and standards. Non-compliance will invite action,” the CEO added.

Inspections carried out over the past two weeks have already led to penalties on six builder societies, amounting to ₹27 lakh, said officials, adding that the amount has to be deposited within seven working days.

The exercise, officials said, is aimed to verify whether residential projects are meeting mandatory wastewater treatment and reuse norms, critical for groundwater conservation and environmental compliance in a water-stressed urban region.

As per the information from sewer department of Greater Noida authority, the penalties imposed so far range from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh per society. Societies penalised include projects in sectors Alpha-1, Sector 1, Sector 4 and Techzone-4.

Appealing to housing societies to improve compliance, Greater Noida authority additional chief executive officer (ADCEO) Prerna Singh said treated sewage water should be reused to reduce pressure on freshwater resources.

“Treated water can and should be used for landscaping and other permissible purposes. This is essential for sustainable urban management”, Singh said.

Officials said inspections and follow-up action would continue in the coming weeks as part of ongoing monitoring of wastewater treatment infrastructure across residential developments.

