Overseas travellers can apply to Noida health dept to fast-track Covishield 2nd dose

People travelling overseas can now get their second Covishield dose under the “exceptional circumstance” category after prior approval from the Gautam Budh Nagar health department.

According to central government rules, the gap between two doses of Covishield should be at least 12 weeks. On June 7, it said those travelling outside the country - Tokyo Olympic athletes, students and job seekers or those employed overseas - will be allowed to get the vaccination after 28 days. The other vaccine, Covaxin, requires only a month’s gap but is yet to get approval from international bodies such as the World Health Organization.

“But the Co-WIN portal is yet to be updated with this exception, leaving us no option to administer the second dose of Covishield to a person who has not completed 84 days,” said Dr Ajit Kumar, director of public relations at Sharda Hospital who confirmed that they had written to the district’s chief medical officer on Saturday for permission to administer second dose for international travellers based on the new rules.

CMO Dr Deepak Ohri on Monday said that those looking to get vaccinated with Covishield after 28 days can submit a request for it.

“Once we check the documents proving that they are travelling overseas and qualify for the ‘exceptional circumstances’, we will grant them permission that can be taken to any hospital in Gautam Budh Nagar and get their shot on a walk-in basis,” said Dr Ohri.

The central government had advised that people wishing to avail of this exceptional facility present their passport as their ID proof, although this is not mandatory. The competent authority, it said, could issue another certificate that links the vaccination certificate with the passport. The facility is available only to those seeking to travel by August 31, 2021.

Delhi began this service on Monday at Navyug School in Mandir Marg.