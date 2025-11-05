Oxygen leak incidents: Noida hospital’s registration suspended

NOIDA: The registration of Noida’s Mark Hospital and Trauma Centre in Sector 66, Mamura, has been suspended until further orders after two incidents involving an oxygen pipeline fault were reported within 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said the suspension will remain in force until the hospital produces satisfactory compliance reports and necessary safety clearances from relevant authorities. (HT Photos)

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Kumar said according to a report from Gautam Budh Nagar fire department, the first incident occurred around 12pm on November 2, when a short circuit took place near the oxygen pipeline connected to the false ceiling adjacent to ICU on the hospital’s ground floor.

“The hospital management was immediately directed to carry out necessary corrective action and ensure complete repair of the damaged section,” Dr Kumar said.

Despite the directions, the hospital authorities allegedly failed to properly repair the oxygen pipeline. As a result, a second blast occurred in the same pipeline approximately 15 hours later, around noon on November 3, officials said.

After the second incident, Gautam Budh Nagar CMO and a team of officials inspected the site. It was found that the admitted patients had been already shifted by their attendants to other hospitals, officials said.

“The team contacted the patients who were transferred to other healthcare facilities and verified that they were receiving proper treatment. No casualties or property loss has been reported,” the CMO said.

In view of the recurring incident and failure of the hospital management to comply with earlier safety directives, the CMO said suspension of the hospital’s registration until further notice was ordered on Tuesday.

Additionally, the hospital management has been directed to conduct fire, electrical, and oxygen safety audits through authorised agencies and submit the audit reports to the CMO’s office at the earliest for further action.

“The hospital has received a notice for temporary suspension of registration with directions to conduct a third-party audit of the premises and submit a report to the CMO’s office. The audit, if required, may also be carried out by a government agency. We are presently abiding by all instructions,” said the hospital’s director Dr Anuj Tripathi.

Officials said the suspension will remain in force until the hospital produces satisfactory compliance reports and necessary safety clearances from relevant authorities.